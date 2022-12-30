Thailand to offer Covid-19 shots to tourists at an affordable price

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday that the “service” will be available for tourists from any country and may possibly cost between 500 and 800 baht per person.

This is in preparation for a potential influx of Chinese tourists now that China will drop the requirement for mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers from January 8.

Though Chinese nationals can go overseas freely, the easing of the quarantine rule will make it easier for them to return home.

However, the quarantine rule is being relaxed at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in China is reportedly rising, causing concern for many countries that are popular among Chinese travellers.