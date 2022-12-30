Thailand to offer Covid-19 shots to tourists at an affordable price
Foreigners arriving in Thailand will soon be able to pay for Covid-19 vaccines as part of a collaboration between Public Health and Tourism and Sports ministries.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday that the “service” will be available for tourists from any country and may possibly cost between 500 and 800 baht per person.
This is in preparation for a potential influx of Chinese tourists now that China will drop the requirement for mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers from January 8.
Though Chinese nationals can go overseas freely, the easing of the quarantine rule will make it easier for them to return home.
However, the quarantine rule is being relaxed at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in China is reportedly rising, causing concern for many countries that are popular among Chinese travellers.
Phiphat said he will meet Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to discuss plans for preparing for a potential surge in foreign arrivals next year. All three ministers hail from the Bhumjaithai Party.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had said earlier that it expects some 500,000 Chinese tourists to visit the country during the Chinese New Year in late January.
After travel restrictions were eased in China, TAT has adjusted its forecast for foreign arrivals in 2023 from 20 million to 25 million, with up to 5 million of them being Chinese nationals.