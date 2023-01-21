Chinese package tours allowed to land in Thailand, 19 other nations from Feb 6

The Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday gave travel agencies the go-ahead to start marketing package tours to the 20 countries. This decision was reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua and the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.

According to the embassy’s Facebook page, the 20 countries in this pilot project are Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba and Argentina.

Thailand has seen an influx of Chinese tourists after China dropped the requirement for mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers from January 8. Since the requirement was lifted, Chinese travellers have been arriving in small groups.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects some 5 million arrivals from China this year. In 2019, the year before the pandemic hit the global tourism industry, Thailand welcomed 11 million tourists from China, accounting for more than a quarter of 40 million foreign visitors that year.