Chachoengsao temple opens glass bridge above sea as new attraction

The temple announced on its Facebook page on Sunday that the glass skywalk, which it calls “sea walk”, is now ready to be visited by tourists.

Wat Hong Thong is a well-known temple with a chapel and a three-storey chedi building surrounded by the sea.

Phra Palad Watchara Panyawachiro, abbot of the temple, said Wat Hong Thong built the glass bridge above the sea to install a large Buddha image 2.50 metres wide base and 4.70 metres tall.