Chiang Mai elephant camp eagerly awaits return of Chinese tourists

Chinese tourists accounted for as much as 80% of the elephant camp’s visitors before Covid-19 severely struck the Thai tourism industry in 2020, she said.

“The return of Chinese tourists will be good news for us. We are waiting for their return," she said.

Wassana said that her elephant camp has received many tourists from Europe, Asia, and the United States after Thailand started to fully reopen to foreign visitors last year, but their numbers were still limited.

“The incomes [from those tourists] are still insufficient to keep the business running at full capacity. We still need tourists from China to get enough revenue to feed the elephants,” she said.

The expenditure on each elephant at the camp is 1,000 baht per day, or 30,000 baht per month, for food, medicines and other needs, she said.

She expected the country’s tourism situation to improve this year, although it would not be as good as the pre-Covid period.



