‘Betel nut island’ to be a role model for green tourism, minister says

The 12.4 square kilometre island in Trat province is named after the areca nut, also known as the "betel nut".

Phiphat made the comment during a ceremony held to congratulate representatives from the island on its green destination award and present them with a plaque titled “2022 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories”.

The Green Destinations Top 100 Stories awards are from the website Green Destinations. The website says the programme celebrating and promoting 100 destinations as inspiring examples for other destinations, tour operators and visitors has run annually since 2014.