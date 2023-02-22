Thai tourism entrepreneurs not ready for foreign visitors: survey

About 80% of tourism SMEs forecast a sustained recovery this year. However, the survey found high levels of anxiety over the possibility of another outbreak of Covid-19 disrupting business.

Known as the backbone of Thailand’s economy, SMEs bore the brunt of the Covid-related downturn and are now suffering high debt levels and low liquidity.

SMEs surveyed also showed a lack of preparation for the return of tourists this year after three years of Covid-19 and travel restrictions that devastated the industry.

“The SMEs lack preparation and concern about competition. More than 60% of business owners did not have any new action plans. And most actions already undertaken were merely hygiene measures,” said Weerapong Malai, director of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP).