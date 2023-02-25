‘Tipsy tubing’ on Pai River hit by alcohol ban

Operators are now required to prohibit tubers from drinking alcohol while tubing down the river, said Phanuwat Khatnak, director of TAT's Mae Hong Son office.

The prohibition against drinking while tubing was made last year, but enforcement will become strict due to the surging number of tubers, officials said.

Operators are also required to provide at least one life guard for every 10 tubers, Phanuwat said.

Only five river-tubing operators are registered with the Mae Hong Son Tourist Police, he said. They are Pai Authentic Travel, Magic Tubing, Duanden Travel, Revolution Pai, and Back Trax Tour. All five are based in the northern province’s Pai district.

“Tipsy tubing”, the leisure activity of floating down the river in an inner tube, is described by some travel websites as “the ultimate backpacker attraction in Pai”. Many advertise it as an afternoon activity that mixes tubing and drinking.