Bangkok canal lights up with vendors, live music, art, and open-air cinema

FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
nationthailand
TUESDAY, March 28, 2023

A festival atmosphere has engulfed Phadung Krung Kasem Canal in central Bangkok, which is hosting vendors, live music, art, and open-air cinema until April 5.

The “@ Phadung Krung Kasem” festival was launched on Monday by Dr Suksan Kittisupakorn, deputy permanent-secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Pom Prap Sattru Phai district office is organising the event to promote tourism and the local economy of people living along the canal. The festival is part of Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s push to use public space to create a city that’s liveable for all residents – including children and the underprivileged.

The canalside event spans 800 metres from Nopphawong Bridge to Charoen Sawat Bridge (Rama IV Road) behind Hua Lamphong Railway station.

The festival runs from 2pm to 10pm every day from March 27 until April 5.

Visitors can enjoy arts exhibitions, music and stage performances, booths selling OTOP and Bangkok Brand products made by local communities, a-million-baht selfie spot, open-air movie screening, and food from over 100 vendors.

The opening ceremony on Monday was joined by district councillor Niphaphan Jeunglertsiri, as well as executives from the district office, the State Railway of Thailand, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Sai Panya School and its parent-teacher association, and cast members of the TV drama “Fahlanruk”.

