Thai island paradise has the best beaches on Earth: World Beach Guide

"Of all these islands and islets, Koh Kradan is perhaps the most beautiful and largely unspoilt," World Beach Guide said.

The translucent sea around the island is perfect for snorkeling and kayaking, while its beaches are a sunbather’s delight, it said, noting as well that visitors have unsurpassed views of the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.

Koh Kradan has several small resorts, ranging from the upmarket but basic “flash-packer” style to luxury bungalows.