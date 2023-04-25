TAT expects foreign tourists in the first 4 months to surpass 8 million

With at least 8 million foreign visitors expected in the first four months of this year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) believes the country could receive at least 25 million visitors during 2023, as targeted.

The recovery of the Thai tourism sector was visible in the large number of foreign tourists visiting many provinces of Thailand during the Songkran Festival.

In view of the quicker-than-expected recovery trends in the Thai tourism sector, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn advised tourism-related business operators to refrain from price wars. He urged them to take advantage of the pent up spending power of foreign tourists, who could not travel during the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions. This opportunity to recover some of the lost income during the pandemic should last at least another year, he said.

Wallapa Traisorat, the chief executive officer and president of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), said the current tourism outlook is optimistic for hotels under the AWC management which are mainly in the upscale segment located in major tourist destinations, such as Bangkok and Phuket.

Currently, the room occupancy rate average is quite high at 80%, even with the two-fold increase in room rates from the rates before the pandemic. Moroever, the gradual return of Chinese tourists to Chiang Mai should boost the relatively slow recovery in the business of upscale hotels there in the near future, Wallapa added.