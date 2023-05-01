TAT offers half-a-million-baht holiday in travel blogging contest

The Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) is about to make that wish come true with its latest campaign to promote domestic tourism.

TAT is looking for 20 finalists to compete for the title of “Tourist of Thailand” by presenting their travel content, published on their own social media channels.

The winner will get 126,000 baht per month for four months (504,000 baht in total) plus vouchers to visit tourist attractions throughout Thailand, so they create travel content for the TAT.

The other 19 finalists will get vouchers as consolation prizes.

The contest is part of the ongoing "365 Days of Wonder Thailand, Travel Every Day" campaign launched last year.

To be eligible, you must be a Thai national aged at least 20 years old. You must also have your own social media channels and be willing to travel to any place in Thailand specified by the TAT.

Applications are open now until May 14 and the result will be announced on May 31.

For more details and to apply, visit https://amazingthailand365.tourismthailand.org/register-tourist