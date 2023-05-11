TAT targets digital nomads with 100 baht travel vouchers on weekdays

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, announced the "Workation Thailand for only 100 baht" campaign at a press conference, saying its goal was to increase domestic travel and overnight stays during weekdays by offering tourism products and services for as little as 100 baht each.

The promotions will be listed on a special section of the tourism authority's website (https://workationthailand.tourismthailand.org/).

The tourism authority implemented a similar project in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its success proves that workation tourism is a popular trend for the "new normal" lifestyle, Thapanee said, adding that it is particularly popular with digital nomads.

The office-work model has changed and now staff can work from anywhere and communicate with colleagues through online meetings, she said.

The new campaign includes privileges and discounts from leading establishments for travellers, especially digital nomads and remote workers, to help reduce their travel expenses, Thapanee said.

The campaign will support operators of tourism businesses and could boost total revenue from domestic tourism to as much as 880 billion baht a year, Thapanee added.

The TAT’s private-sector partners in the promotion include the Travel Business Association, Thai Tour Operators Association, Thai Travel Agents Association, and the Domestic Tourism Business Association.

The TAT will offer 100 baht vouchers that can be redeemed for tourism-related products and services on June 6, July 7, August 8, and September 9, she said.