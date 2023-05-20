10 million tourists arrive in Thailand since January

A total of 12,805 flights from China landed in Thailand in the first seven months of fiscal 2023 (October 2022 to April 2023), up by 98% year on year, Traisulee said, citing official data from Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd, a state enterprise.

Another 5,330 flights from China are expected in May, 6,090 in June, 7,150 in July, 7,460 in August, and 7,340 in September.

Flights from China are expected to total 46,175 this year.

The number is still as much as 66% lower than the year before the pandemic, 2019.

However, Thai state agencies are working closely with aviation officials in China to increase the number of flights, Traisulee said.



