Efforts to protect coral treasures are intensifying in Wanakon National Park

The barrier includes a net to ensure it collects more than surface trash. Trash flowing to and from the beach and its vicinity will be removed from the pristine waters of Wanakon National Park.

“The goal is to keep the coral reefs in excellent condition,” explained Netnapha Ngamnet, who oversees management of the 38 square kilometre national park.

“This will also ensure that the fish that inhabit the coral reefs can continue to thrive,” she added.