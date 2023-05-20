Efforts to protect coral treasures are intensifying in Wanakon National Park
National park officials have installed a floating rubbish barrier off Wanakon Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to protect the beach as well as the coral reefs in the national park it takes its name from.
The barrier includes a net to ensure it collects more than surface trash. Trash flowing to and from the beach and its vicinity will be removed from the pristine waters of Wanakon National Park.
“The goal is to keep the coral reefs in excellent condition,” explained Netnapha Ngamnet, who oversees management of the 38 square kilometre national park.
“This will also ensure that the fish that inhabit the coral reefs can continue to thrive,” she added.
Wanakon Beach is renowned as a destination for snorkelling. Its shallow waters allow easy access to coral reefs.
Trash is also collected near the park’s two islands – Koh Chan and Koh Tai-si – by scuba divers.
They remove plastic and other rubbish stuck in coral reefs and shipwrecks near the islands.
The islands are about 7km offshore and, according to “Royal Coast Review Thailand”, are surrounded by the most abundant coral reef in the Gulf of Thailand. The 2km reef is 8-10km deep, according to the review.
Netnapha said that recent inspections by divers found that the reefs in the national park remain in excellent condition, and that they include many species like staghorn coral, anemone-like coral, and flower coral.
Efforts to protect the marine ecology are being enhanced, in part, because the national park makes an indelible impression on visitors, officials said.
The beach is an about three-hour drive from Bangkok. Ferries to the islands take 30 minutes.