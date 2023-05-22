Phu Kho Noi ready for tourists as rains restore greenery damaged by fires

Villagers of Ban Boong village in Tambon Na Haew of Loei province released new photos on their Facebook pages, saying the Phu Kho Noi is now ready to welcome tourists.

The photos show the mountain top covered in green grass and trees against the spectacular backdrop of the sea of mist.

In March and April, the drought and scorching temperature in the area had triggered forest fires that turned most parts of the Phu Kho Noi mountain and other mountains of Loei province to black ashes.