Phu Kho Noi ready for tourists as rains restore greenery damaged by fires
Phu Kho Noi mountaintop, a popular viewpoint for enjoying the famous sea of mist, has once again turned green following rains last month after the area was damaged by forest fires.
Villagers of Ban Boong village in Tambon Na Haew of Loei province released new photos on their Facebook pages, saying the Phu Kho Noi is now ready to welcome tourists.
The photos show the mountain top covered in green grass and trees against the spectacular backdrop of the sea of mist.
In March and April, the drought and scorching temperature in the area had triggered forest fires that turned most parts of the Phu Kho Noi mountain and other mountains of Loei province to black ashes.
But the early rains last month quickly washed away memories of the burned-out trees and grass, restoring greenery to the area. The rains also filled up the dry creeks in the areas.
The viewpoint on the Phu Kho Noi is popular for tourists to camp there at night and wake up to witness the sunrise and the sea of fog.
The camping site on the mountain top is mostly occupied in winter but tourists start coming from the start of the rainy season. The morning temperature drops to a pleasant 18 degrees Celsius.
Tourists can travel from the downtown Na Haew district to the mountaintop by riding in villagers’ vehicles. The ride takes about half an hour.