Deputy governor Thapanee set to take over as TAT chief

She is set to replace current TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, who retires at the end of August.

The decision was made by the TAT’s executive board on Thursday.

According to the source, Thapanee, who is a 24-year veteran at the tourism agency, was one of two shortlisted candidates for TAT governor after a third candidate, an outsider, was found to lack qualifications.

The other shortlisted candidate was Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, according to the source.

Thapanee is expected to start her new role as the next TAT governor on September 1.