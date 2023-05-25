Deputy governor Thapanee set to take over as TAT chief
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has selected Thapanee Kiatphaibool, its deputy governor for domestic marketing, to be the next governor, a source from TAT’s executive board said on Thursday.
She is set to replace current TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, who retires at the end of August.
The decision was made by the TAT’s executive board on Thursday.
According to the source, Thapanee, who is a 24-year veteran at the tourism agency, was one of two shortlisted candidates for TAT governor after a third candidate, an outsider, was found to lack qualifications.
The other shortlisted candidate was Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, according to the source.
Thapanee is expected to start her new role as the next TAT governor on September 1.
A daughter of former Commerce Ministry permanent secretary Sompol Kiatphaibool, Thapanee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Bangkok University and a Master of Science from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.
She joined the TAT in January 1999 as a junior foreign affairs officer at the Governor’s Office. She later rose through the ranks to assume executive posts in the agency.
Thapanee served as the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business between October 2019 and September 2021 before becoming deputy governor for domestic marketing in October 2021.
Among the TAT projects credited to her are the Amazing Thailand Marathon and Amazing Triathlon Super Series in 2016; Village to the World, One Night Stay with Locals, TAT Innovation: Green A La Cart, and Village Tourism 4.0 in 2017; Awesome Muay Thai and Medical Health and Wellness Tourism in 2018; and Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) in 2020.