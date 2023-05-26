Pleas to shorten visa approval time as Chinese tourist arrivals drop

“The current approval period is too long. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, it took only 3-5 working days to approve Chinese tourists’ visas,” ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said on Thursday.

He added that Thailand recorded only 1 million Chinese visitors in the first five months of this year, an underwhelming number that is unlikely to meet the association’s earlier estimate of 2 million Chinese tourists in the first half of 2023.

He said the department must remove unnecessary processes that slow down the flow of tourists, or Thailand would not be able to meet the goal set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) of welcoming 5 million Chinese tourists by the end of this year

The TAT also estimated that revenue from Chinese tourists would amount to 446 billion baht.

“If the visa application period continues to take this long, we will see fewer tour groups heading to Thailand and will miss that target. Most of the groups would be FIT (foreign independent tours), which are much smaller,” he said. “Furthermore, a short visa application period would also help last-minute tour buyers make a decision to visit Thailand.”