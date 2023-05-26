TAT, Film Federation organise “Amazing Film Festival Experience”, affirming Thailand as the world's best film destination

The aim of the event is to promote ‘Film’ - one of the Kingdom’s soft-power 5Fs with an emphasis on accentuating film tourism and highlighting Thailand as the “World’s Best Film Destination” by offering four fresh outdoor movie experiences.

TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit said “TAT aims to revitalise Thailand’s tourism industry by crafting high value and experience-based products, services, and events like the “Amazing Film Festival Experience” by showcasing the Thai way of life, local wisdom, arts, and culture through Film - one of the kingdom’s soft power 5Fs. With the help of diverse geographical features, breathtaking nature, rich history, unique culture, and Thai hospitality, Thailand has hosted key scenes in famous Thai and foreign movies attracting movie enthusiasts around the world to visit those places. In addition, the readiness of the production facilities and personnel with extensive knowledge and expertise making film production in the kingdom convenient and efficient movies has strengthened Thailand as an international filming destination.”