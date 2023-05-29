TAT expects 30-35m foreign tourists in 2024, a full return to pre-Covid levels

Additionally, people have become more focused on their health, leading to an increased interest in health and wellness tourism. Tourists now seek new perspectives and meaningful experiences while exploring their identities through travel.

To achieve these objectives and foster collaboration with tourism partners and stakeholders throughout the value chain, the TAT, in collaboration with Visa, has signed a memorandum of understanding to promote foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand in the "Visit Thailand Year 2566 [2023]" project.

The one-year partnership aims to attract high-spending tourists and promote health and wellness tourism in the short-haul tourists segment, the TAT chief said.

The collaboration covers four main areas:

▪︎ Organising events and developing tourism products and services together through two main projects from March to September 2023: the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale to promote shopping and stimulate spending by foreign tourists and Thai tourists, as well as to enhance Thailand's image as one of the top five shopping and health and wellness tourism destinations.

▪︎ Promoting tourism products and services in conjunction with soft power to raise awareness and target specific groups of tourists to visit Thailand.

▪︎ Stimulate an increase in the number of tourists from potential markets with a good recovery rate, especially from nearby countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and South Korea, in collaboration with partner OTA agencies and airlines.

▪︎ Creating marketing opportunities for project stakeholders and providing benefits to Visa cardholders to boost spending and travel by both Thai and foreign tourists.

Visa Asia Pacific head of marketing Danielle Jin said: “This year, we have seen a strong recovery in the tourism industry, with an increasing number of tourists visiting Thailand and the solid foundation of the relationship we have built over the past two decades.”

“We are excited to support TAT in leveraging data innovation, expertise, and our global network to strategise and drive various projects. We hope that this collaboration will be another catalyst to propel the Thai tourism industry forward and support the long-term economic growth of the country."