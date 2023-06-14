Thailand taps wellness attractions, MICE to revive tourism sector worth 20% of GDP

To stimulate and attract more international tourists, TAT is accelerating promotional activities and organising events while embracing sustainable trends. This includes elevating Thailand as a global hub for "wellness tourism", an emerging trend.

Delivered at the TAT’s recent board meeting, the plans focus on three aspects – year-round tourism, sustainable tourism, and inclusive tourism that ensures benefits are shared fairly around the country and among stakeholders.

The strategies aim to revitalise the tourism sector following the pandemic.

Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya, director of the Office of Convention and Exhibition Promotion (TCEB), also emphasised the importance of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry in Thailand.