Thailand taps wellness attractions, MICE to revive tourism sector worth 20% of GDP
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn has unveiled plans for the sector – which is worth about 3 trillion baht annually or 20% of GDP – that will be presented to the incoming government.
To stimulate and attract more international tourists, TAT is accelerating promotional activities and organising events while embracing sustainable trends. This includes elevating Thailand as a global hub for "wellness tourism", an emerging trend.
Delivered at the TAT’s recent board meeting, the plans focus on three aspects – year-round tourism, sustainable tourism, and inclusive tourism that ensures benefits are shared fairly around the country and among stakeholders.
The strategies aim to revitalise the tourism sector following the pandemic.
Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya, director of the Office of Convention and Exhibition Promotion (TCEB), also emphasised the importance of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry in Thailand.
The MICE industry saw annual growth of 5% from 2017 to 2019, with benefits shared across the country.
TCEB is working under the concept of "New Dimensions of Good MICE in Thailand" this year with the goal of creating a network, expanding marketing opportunities, and supporting collaboration for success.
TCEB promotion strategy this year includes marketing and sales campaigns and support for events. So far this year, 38 conventions in Thailand have attracted 30,351 participants and generated 380 million baht. Meanwhile, 18 domestic exhibitions have generated 180 million baht and resulting in deals worth 750 billion baht. These exhibitions have attracted over 400,000 attendees from across the country.
The MICE industry in Thailand during the first half of fiscal 2023 (October 2022–March 2023) saw 10 million MICE travellers, generating revenue of $25 billion.
The number of MICE travellers is expected to reach 17 million, generating revenue of 59 billion, by the end of this fiscal year.