Chiang Mai serving up halal food festival to entice Mideast tourists

The festival will serve up halal specialities from all four regions of the country under the theme “Unseen Chiang Mai”, provincial governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn explained.

The halal fest will also serve as amuse bouche for Chiang Mai’s international food festival in July and August.

The city has selected July and August for the food festival to entice the large number of Middle East tourists who visit Chiang Mai during these two months.