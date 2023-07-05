Thailand on track to attracting up to 30 million visitors this year: TAT

Data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry shows that most of the visitors came from Malaysia, China, Russia, South Korea and India.

TAT reckons at this rate, the tourism industry will reach 80% of the 2019 level, with an estimated maximum revenue of 2.38 trillion baht. This projection is based on the arrival of 25-30 million foreigners generating approximately 1.5 trillion baht in revenue.

The agency also expects Thai nationals to contribute to these earnings by making 117 to 135 trips to local destinations.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said he believed that from July onwards, Thailand will see some 2 million arrivals per month and this number will rise to 3 million per month in the fourth quarter when the high season kicks off.

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, added that the country’s ongoing political situation will not affect TAT’s strategy in promoting domestic attractions.

“Even if there are political rallies, TAT will still continue its marketing campaigns to strengthen the confidence of visitors and boost the country’s image,” Thapanee said, who is set to succeed Yuthasak as TAT governor from September 1.

“We need to show visitors that Thais can coexist with each other despite different political opinions, and also that Thailand is a safe place to travel.”