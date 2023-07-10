Bloom time at Phitsanulok national park as rains detonate colour explosion

The rain has coaxed many species into bloom, with begonia and kaempferia offering the most spectacular sights. Fields of begonia are now lighting up hillsides every time the sun comes out from behind the clouds.

Known locally as "Som Kung", begonia comes into bloom for only a short time each year. Gorgeous displays of its flowers can be seen on rocks at the national park's Lan Hin Pum-Pha Chu Thong Cliff nature trail from June to August.