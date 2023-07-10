Bloom time at Phitsanulok national park as rains detonate colour explosion
Wild-flower blooms have cloaked the mountains of Phitsanulok’s Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, where visitors are getting an eyeful of the colourful rainy season display.
The rain has coaxed many species into bloom, with begonia and kaempferia offering the most spectacular sights. Fields of begonia are now lighting up hillsides every time the sun comes out from behind the clouds.
Known locally as "Som Kung", begonia comes into bloom for only a short time each year. Gorgeous displays of its flowers can be seen on rocks at the national park's Lan Hin Pum-Pha Chu Thong Cliff nature trail from June to August.
The wet season is high season in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, as tourists flock to marvel at the colourful transformation and views made even more spectacular by the cloud-darkened skies.
For the best sights, take a trek along the Lan Hin Pum-Pha Chu Thong Cliff nature trail, dubbed "Paradise on Earth".