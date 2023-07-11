Thailand’s Koh Chang offers “haunted” experience in abandoned ship-hotel
Tired of basking in the sun on beaches, and open to trying out whole new experiences? Explore a secret location on Koh Chang in Thailand’s southern Trat province — a massive abandoned and "haunted" ship.
The “Galaxy Hotel” is now listed on the radar of tourists who seek to explore new travel experiences.
The hotel used to be a seven-storey cruise ship before being repurposed into the hotel. It was a part of the Koh Chang Grand Lagoona project.
The hotel, however, ceased operations after the economic slump around 20 years ago.
Galaxy Hotel, which is around 27 kilometres from the Koh Chang Ferry pier, is no longer in business, but it is available for visitors to stop by and have a tour of the property, the owner of the hotel said. The entry fee to visit the ship-shaped hotel is 150 baht per person.
The first and second floors used to be meeting rooms and staff areas, while the third to fifth has about 200 guest rooms. Some of the facilities inside the room — like TV, refrigerators, bed sheets, and towels — are still in their original condition when it operated. The last two floors used to be a restaurant.
The owner said that visitors are free to visit every corner.
Several believers in ghosts had spread the story of people falling off the seventh floor, giving the place a haunted reputation.
According to local media, on average only 20-40 people visit the place per day.