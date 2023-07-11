Thailand’s Koh Chang offers “haunted” experience in abandoned ship-hotel

The “Galaxy Hotel” is now listed on the radar of tourists who seek to explore new travel experiences.

The hotel used to be a seven-storey cruise ship before being repurposed into the hotel. It was a part of the Koh Chang Grand Lagoona project.

The hotel, however, ceased operations after the economic slump around 20 years ago.

Galaxy Hotel, which is around 27 kilometres from the Koh Chang Ferry pier, is no longer in business, but it is available for visitors to stop by and have a tour of the property, the owner of the hotel said. The entry fee to visit the ship-shaped hotel is 150 baht per person.