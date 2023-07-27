Chiang Rai and Suphan Buri on road to joining creative cities network

Atikhun Kongmee, director of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), said a UCCN committee recently accepted the applications from the two provinces to join the network this year.

Chiang Rai applied to join the UCCN as a city of design and Suphan Buri applied as a city of music, Atikhun said.

The UCCN is a flagship city programme of Unesco. It was launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that have made culture and creativity strategic drivers of sustainable urban development. Almost 300 cities from about 90 countries had joined the network as of last year.