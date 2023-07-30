Cars form long lines to catch ferry out of Koh Chang

Police said cars had filled the 4-kilometre road between Ban Had Sai Khao and Ban Dan Kao villages as tourists waited for their turn to get on the ferry to Trat.

The queue also spilled over to the top of Koh Chang Mountain to the pier of Pineapple Bay, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace, police added.

Officers said they had to keep an eye out for some motorists who tried to jump the queue by turning on their emergency lights and pretending they were not waiting. But these motorists later cut in the front of the queue.