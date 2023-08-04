background-defaultbackground-default
Bangkok beats Paris as most visited city in 2023

FRIDAY, August 04, 2023

The Thai capital has been ranked as top most visited city in the world in 2023, according to a survey by Travelness.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was delighted to hear that Bangkok received the top ranking as the city with the most foreign visitors, totaling 22.78 million people, according to the travel website.

In its survey conducted in June, Travelness ranked 20 cities based on the number of foreign visitors who stayed overnight and spent money within the country.

Bangkok's charms that attract foreign visitors include traveling by 3-wheel passenger motorbike, the tuk-tuk, the city’s wealth of large shopping malls and a range of modern areas for the new generation.

For culture enthusiasts, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a must-visit. Moreover, the city's street markets, filled with food stalls and carts offering a variety of spicy and flavourful dishes, are especially popular among tourists.

Tourists can also take a boat ride to explore the floating markets, and after dark, enjoy the many areas, including the Yaowarat and Sukhumvit areas, with a lively nightlife.

Recommended tourist destinations in Bangkok that foreign visitors should not miss include:

Grand Palace

Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha)

Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Khao San Road, a world-renowned food hub

Boat tour of the canals

Shopping at various night markets

Travelness lists the top 10 cities with the highest number of foreign visitors as:

Bangkok, Thailand - 22.78 million visitors

Paris, France - 19.10 million visitors

London, United Kingdom - 19.09 million visitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 15.93 million visitors

Singapore - 14.67 million visitors

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13.79 million visitors

New York City, USA - 13.60 million visitors

Istanbul, Turkey - 13.40 million visitors

Tokyo, Japan - 12.93 million visitors

Antalya, Turkey - 12.41 million visitors

