Phu Soi Dao National Park to reopen on Friday
Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit province will once again be welcoming visitors from Friday (August 18) after being closed for just over a week.
The national park was closed on August 7 amidst concerns that heavy and prolonged rainfall would lead to flash flooding. Officials at the Lan Son tourist service centre said the rain and strong winds had caused landslides that blocked the national park's trail.
"Now that the situation has returned to normal and the affected areas in Phu Soi Dao are no longer a problem, we will once again welcome tourists to the national park from August 18,” a statement from the national park read.
The national park said it aims to support 450 tourists per day (315 via QueQ application and 135 via walk in), but warned that visitors must strictly follow the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation's regulations on national park entry.
Interested tourists can make reservations via the QueQ application up to 60 days before their visit. Once registration is complete, tourists can reserve tents and bedding via the website https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php.
Meanwhile, walk-in visitors can receive a queue card at the toll gate from 0.01am to 1pm every day.
For more information, call (095) 629 9528, (091) 024 7633, or visit the Phu Soi Dao National Park Facebook page.