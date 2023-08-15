Phu Soi Dao National Park to reopen on Friday

The national park was closed on August 7 amidst concerns that heavy and prolonged rainfall would lead to flash flooding. Officials at the Lan Son tourist service centre said the rain and strong winds had caused landslides that blocked the national park's trail.

"Now that the situation has returned to normal and the affected areas in Phu Soi Dao are no longer a problem, we will once again welcome tourists to the national park from August 18,” a statement from the national park read.