Tourist data shows numbers on track to reach annual target, ministry says

About 82,500 foreign tourists stepped foot on Thai soil from August 7 to 13, with the highest number arriving from China. Malaysians, South Koreans, Indians and Japanese followed, in that order, officials said.

Notably, the number of Japanese tourists surged 84.36% compared to the preceding week, marking the third consecutive week of growth. The surge in visitors from Japan has been attributed to the "Obon" festival holiday, which is celebrated in mid-August. Thailand also saw a 22.54% increase in Indian tourists, a second consecutive weekly rise, as India prepared to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15.

Since the beginning of 2023, Thailand has attracted 16,472,557 foreign tourists. Malaysia was the top source of foreign visitors, with 2,581,251, followed by China (2,027,823), South Korea(982,328), India (947,431), and Russia (884,839).