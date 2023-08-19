Tourist data shows numbers on track to reach annual target, ministry says
The number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand during the second week of August totalled 577,136, the Tourism Ministry announced, saying the number aligned with the target set for this year.
About 82,500 foreign tourists stepped foot on Thai soil from August 7 to 13, with the highest number arriving from China. Malaysians, South Koreans, Indians and Japanese followed, in that order, officials said.
Notably, the number of Japanese tourists surged 84.36% compared to the preceding week, marking the third consecutive week of growth. The surge in visitors from Japan has been attributed to the "Obon" festival holiday, which is celebrated in mid-August. Thailand also saw a 22.54% increase in Indian tourists, a second consecutive weekly rise, as India prepared to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15.
Since the beginning of 2023, Thailand has attracted 16,472,557 foreign tourists. Malaysia was the top source of foreign visitors, with 2,581,251, followed by China (2,027,823), South Korea(982,328), India (947,431), and Russia (884,839).
The ministry said that the number of international tourist arrivals is on track to reach its annual target. The upcoming week is expected to see an influx of foreign tourists exploring Thailand, with an estimated 570,000 visitors from East and Southeast Asia expected.
Many nations are actively streamlining travel arrangements to attract Chinese tourists, especially Chinese tour groups, officials said.
While Thailand's cross-border tourism sector remains relatively unaffected by global economic slowdowns and ongoing conflicts, it is imperative for the Thai tourism industry to expedite its adaptation strategy to create unique attractions and clearly position itself as a sought-after destination, tour operators say.
Countries like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea have already made substantial efforts in bolstering their tourism profiles to capture the attention of potential travellers, they explained.