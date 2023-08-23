TAT plans to promote Thailand as a wedding destination in Hong Kong

Promoting Thailand as a wedding venue for Hong Kong residents should allow the TAT to reach its goal of welcoming 1 million Hong Kong tourists to the kingdom next year, Pornmon said.

Thailand is the second most popular wedding destination for Hong Kong tourists after Japan, she said, explaining that the country’s beaches were a major draw.

Thailand also has facilities and wedding organisation businesses that can allow Hong Kong couples to conveniently and quickly hold their wedding ceremonies and receptions, compared to a long waiting list at home.