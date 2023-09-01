PM asked to clarify what he means by ‘free visas’

“Do you mean allowing Chinese to enter Thailand without having to apply for a visa, or waiving the visa application fee for them?” ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn asked the new PM on Thursday.

Sisdivachr said Srettha had mentioned the free visa policy during a meeting with CEOs of eight airlines earlier this month to discuss Thailand’s readiness to welcome foreign arrivals during the upcoming high season.

“The PM said offering free visas to Chinese arrivals would reduce obstacles and attract more Chinese tourists to Thailand,” he said. “We want clarification on how this measure will be implemented: does it involve offering visa-free access or just waiving the visa application fee?”

The ATTA president said that removing the visa requirement for Chinese will be similar to the policy that allows Thais to visit any Asean country without a visa.

“This measure has been discussed several times in the past,” said Sisdivachr. “However, the security agency has never approved, saying that the visa process helps deter particular groups of Chinese from coming in.”