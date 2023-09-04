background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, September 10, 2023
nationthailand

Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season

Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season
MONDAY, September 04, 2023

The government and private sectors in Chiang Mai met on Sunday to discussed plans to welcome tourists and deal with crime.

This move came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced economic stimulus plans, covering the household and tourism sectors.

The meeting also discussed how to create awareness of scammers who could take advantage of the government's measures to steal cash or personal information from people.

Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season

Chiang Mai governor Worawit Chaisawat said the province would benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.

He expects the policy to offer free visas to Chinese and Indian tourists will help Chiang Mai attract more tourists as there are direct flights from both countries to the province. Tourists can also drive to nearby provinces, he added.

The government and private agencies focused on how to welcome visitors, suppress crime and ensure safety, he said, adding that the province is well-prepared to welcome tourists.

Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season

He expects the number of visitors to increase this high season and asked locals to be good hosts to welcome and support visitors when they face problems as well as inform provincial officers if they see tourists causing trouble.

This move aims to gain confidence among foreigners and generate the much-needed revenue on which the northern province relies.

Worawit also warned everyone to be aware of scammers both in real life and via social media.

Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season

Pluemchit Singsutthichan from Chiang Mai Provincial Office of the Comptroller General, said scammers are already trying to take advantage of the government's 10,000 baht digital cash handout to steal cash or personal information even though registration for cash handouts is yet to be introduced.

She asked people to only obtain information reliable agencies and avoid clicking links received from short message service (SMS) or online platforms.

ALL 13 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery

7 MORE PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
Chiang MaitourismHigh Season CampaigncrimesScammers
RELATED
nationthailand