Chiang Mai readies plans for high tourist season

Chiang Mai governor Worawit Chaisawat said the province would benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.

He expects the policy to offer free visas to Chinese and Indian tourists will help Chiang Mai attract more tourists as there are direct flights from both countries to the province. Tourists can also drive to nearby provinces, he added.

The government and private agencies focused on how to welcome visitors, suppress crime and ensure safety, he said, adding that the province is well-prepared to welcome tourists.

He expects the number of visitors to increase this high season and asked locals to be good hosts to welcome and support visitors when they face problems as well as inform provincial officers if they see tourists causing trouble.

This move aims to gain confidence among foreigners and generate the much-needed revenue on which the northern province relies.

Worawit also warned everyone to be aware of scammers both in real life and via social media.