Focus on environmental protection key to enhancing Thai tourism: TAT

The TAT will focus on educating foreign tourists so that they see that the kingdom’s tourism industry is making strides to align itself with the global trend towards greater sustainability.

“Thailand is setting sights on becoming a high-value and sustainable tourism destination to confirm that our tourism industry is not involved in damaging the world,” Thapanee said.

The new TAT governor, who assumed office on September 1, said that the tourism industry has faced challenges from environmental issues. She pointed to wildfires in northern Thailand, which disrupted tourism for months.

“A bad environment discourages tourists from coming back. They view this as a poor-quality destination. To turn Thailand into a quality destination, we need to change the tourists’ perceptions and sustainable tourism is something we long for,” she said.

“Sustainably Now” is part of the TAT’s overall strategy to transform the tourism sector. This also includes “Partnership 360” – boosting alliances in and outside the industry – accelerating the adoption of digital and information technology, and focusing on niche and special-interest markets.