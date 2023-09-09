A treasure trove of cultural delights awaits visitors to Nan

Nakorn Nan Identity Hall

This learning site in Mueang district allows visitors to study the province's history, art and culture.

The province's history is described since it became part of the Lanna Kingdom in the Sukhothai era, its colonization by Burma, and becoming part of Thailand in the Rattanakosin era.

Infographics, videos, sculptures and artefacts are on show at the learning site and include evidence of civilisation in the 18th century, the city model in the Sukhothai era, and traditional clothing.

Wat Ming Muang

If you don't know which temple inspired Thailand's famous National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat to build his own Wat Rong Khun in Chiang Rai, this temple in Mueang district has the answer.

The temple enshrines a golden city pillar, to which visitors are advised to pay respect by hanging cloth on the pillar. The colours of the cloth should be picked based on the visitors' day of birth for prosperity.

Visitors are also advised to walk around the model of the white elephant with a Buddha figure on its back for prosperity in health, mind and wealth.

Many spectacular sacred figures can also be found at the temple, such as Guanyin, a Bodhisattva associated with compassion, and Thao Wessuwan, a leader of all ghosts and demons according to Buddhist belief.

Wat Sri Panton

This temple in Mueang district was constructed by Phaya Panton, one of the province's 64 rulers.

It was formerly known as Wat Saree Panton in honour of the towering Bodhi trees on the temple's north and south sides. The trees were later cut down so the road could be paved.

A long boat named "Phaya Khu" built from Takhian wood is preserved at the temple. The boat can support 80 oarsmen.

Apart from the principal gold Buddha image, visitors can pay respect to the Katyayana image which is believed to bring wealth to worshippers.

Wat Suan Tan

The temple in Mueang district was named after the former royal sugar plantation on which it stands.

The principal Buddha image, Phra Chao Thong Thip, was presented to Nan locals by Tilokaraj, the King of Lanna, in appreciation for supplying the kingdom with rock salt.

A holy well in front of the temple was among 108 water sources used during the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2019.

The temple's small monastery also features a hidden figure of Maitreya regarded as the future Buddha of this world.

Hong Chao Fong Kham (The Noble House)

This community museum in Mueang Nan district was once a residence of the province's nobles. Well-maintained and restored to its original design, it houses a wealth of artefacts including a wooden bed, betel nut set, Buddha figures, traditional clothes, old banknotes and coins.

Admission for Thais and foreigners is 30 baht and traditional Lanna performances are staged every weekend.

Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng

People who were born in the year of the rabbit should visit this temple in Phu Phiang district and walk around the pagoda to the right three times to be blessed with health, wealth and prosperity.

This temple also features a small Maha Ut monastery open only to men to pay respect to the Buddha figures inside.

Wat Phumin

The “whisper of love” legend originates from this temple in Mueang district.

The temple was formerly known as Wat Prohmin after Prince Chetabutr Prohmin, the 40th ruler, who ordered its construction in 1596.

The wall painting of the Burmese "Poo man Ya man" couple whispering their love can be seen in the monastery, which also features a portrait of "Si Wai", a Nan woman dubbed "Thailand's Mona Lisa".

The temple's principal Buddha statues Phra Buddha Maha Brahma Udom Sakyamuni facing four directions are the only examples of their kind in Thailand. Devotees are advised to make a wish in front of the statue that smiles at them.

Wat Phra That Chang Kham

This temple in Mueang district also boasts a famous pagoda called Phra That Chang Kham.

The Sukhothai-style pagoda features elephant statues all along its base, which means they are sustaining the Buddhist religion.

The pagoda also represents the victory against Myanmar. In the past, Thai and Myanmar people, both devoutly Buddhist, competed in building pagodas rather than waging war.

Another highlight is the temple's principal Buddha figure Phra Chao Luang. A close look at the Sukhothai-style figure from the monastery gate reveals a shining gemstone.

Nan National Museum

Many exquisite artefacts representing the province's identity are showcased at the museum in Mueang district, the former residence of the province’s last ruler Chao Maha Phrom Suratada.

This museum's highlight is a black ivory statue weighing 18 kilograms, which denotes the nobility of the province’s ruler. It is believed that the ivory became black due to chromosomic disorders.

Other artefacts at the museum include the province's law book, Buddha figures, Buddhist scripture cases, Garuda emblems, and sculptures of mythical beasts.

Admission is 20 baht for Thais, 100 baht for foreigners, and free for monks, students and the elderly.

Wat Phra That Khao Noi

This temple is another must-visit. Perched at the top of Doi Khao Noi in Mueang district, it boasts a standing Buddha image with a panoramic view of the province.

Phra Phuttha Maha Udom Mongkhon Nanthaburi Si Nan, as the image is known, was built to mark the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's sixth cycle birthday anniversary on December 5, 1999.

Another highlight is Phra That Khao Noi pagoda which is a mixture of Burmese and Lanna art.

Unlike Wat Tham Chetawan, people can visit the temple by car or simply gauge the height by walking up the Naga staircase.