Thai airlines expand fleet, open new routes to ride post-Covid momentum

Regarding the revenue-generating fleet expansion strategy, Thai AirAsia X currently operates six dedicated aircraft. They plan to increase this number by at least 3-5 aircraft within 2024 and a total of 17 aircraft by 2027. This would allow Thai AirAsia X to have a larger fleet, expand routes, and strengthen its aviation network at Suvarnabhumi Airport, as well as create opportunities for cargo business, Tassapon added.

After the Covid-19 crisis, Thai AirAsia X has continued to provide uninterrupted service, maintaining its position as a leading low-cost carrier. It offers long-haul routes to the Japanese and South Korean markets, aiming to increase capacity to pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of 2024. Additionally, the airline is accelerating its growth in the Australian and Chinese markets and exploring opportunities in new potential markets, such as India and Central Asia, according to Tassapon.

Moving from Airbus to Boeing

Woranate Laprabang, the CEO of Thai Vietjet Air, said that the airline plans to change its entire fleet from Airbus [currently A320 and A321] to Boeing aircraft, specifically the B737 Max series. They plan to increase their fleet to 50 aircraft by the end of 2028, with the first phase starting in 2024 when six aircraft will be introduced in July, followed by 15 in 2025, and 15 more in 2026. This fleet expansion aims to support new route openings and increase flight frequencies, especially on international routes, he said. Moreover, it would allow them to efficiently manage aircraft maintenance costs, reducing expenses by 15-20%, Woranate added.

In the latter half of this year, Thai Vietjet would receive two additional Airbus A321 aircraft to accommodate increased flight frequencies, such as the Bangkok-Taipei route, which will go from two to three flights per day starting from September 27, he said. Currently, they are operating at 80% passenger load rate, including routes like Chiang Mai-Osaka, which increased from 3-4 flights per week to seven, as well as domestic routes like Chiang Mai-Phuket and Chiang Rai-Phuket, aimed at promoting cross-regional flights, he added. Additionally, they are considering opening new routes from Bangkok to Guangzhou, Taiwan, and Jakarta.

Expanding routes, fleet

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, the president of Bangkok Airways, said that the airline aims to recover its business to its previous levels by preparing plans for acquiring new aircraft, opening new routes, and resuming old routes, including those to Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos. However, the situation in Myanmar has led to a suspension of flights to that country.

“Over the past year, Bangkok Airways had to downsize its business, reducing the fleet size from the pre-Covid era when we had 40 aircraft. Currently, we have 26 aircraft, consisting of 3 Airbus A320, 13 Airbus A319, and 10 ATR 72-600. We are operating around 20-21 aircraft while the remaining 5-6 are parked awaiting maintenance,” Puttipong said.

"Initially, Bangkok Airways plans to acquire two aircraft in early 2024, and according to our plans for the next 3-5 years, we intend to expand the fleet to more than 30 aircraft. However, we need to consider the expansion plan carefully to ensure it aligns with demand and doesn't lead to overcapacity,” Puttipong said.

"Regarding Bangkok Airways’ flight route expansion in the latter half of this year, the airline has resumed services on the Bangkok-Maldives route with four flights per week starting from September. Bangkok Airways has also introduced new routes, including three flights per week each on the Lampang-Mae Hong Son, and Bangkok (Don Mueang)-Samui from October 29. Additionally, the airline is preparing to launch routes from Samui to China, specifically Samui-Changsha and Samui-Chengdu, with flights expected to start this November," Puttipong added.