How the noodle became a tourist attraction

The campaign is the latest collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Nissin Foods (Thailand), which has seen the redesign of instant noodles packaging to include photos and details of tourist attractions in Thailand.

Consumers can also find interesting facts about Thai cultures and cuisines on the packaging, which should encourage them to visit local eateries to sample the dishes, Kittiphong Praphatthong, TAT’s director of the central region, said,

The photos and information will link to the TAT’s Amazing Thailand campaign that highlights each month’s attractions based on well-known festivals, he added.

Examples of the tourist attractions featured on Nissin noodle packages are Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn) in Bangkok, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park in Surat Thani, and Phrom Thep Cape in Phuket.

Hijiri Fukuoka, managing director of Nissin Foods (Thailand), added that the company wanted to use its latest “Thai Signature” product lineup and vegetarian noodles to raise tourist awareness of Thai cuisine and vegetarian festivals, in line with TAT’s tourism promotion campaign.

“For example, the package of vegetarian noodles will feature famous spots during the vegetarian festival such as Wat Leng Noei Yi in Bangkok’s Chinatown and the Bang Neow Shrine in Phuket,” he added.

The upcoming Vegetarian Festival in Thailand runs from October 15 to 23.