Thailand high on list as Golden Week sees 20 times surge in travel by Chinese

Trip.com said that the number of Chinese travellers heading to foreign countries had seen a big jump ahead of the Golden Week holiday period from September 29 to October 6.

Trip.com said that the United Kingdom and South Korea were the top two choices of Chinese tourists.

This is the biggest travel exodus from China since the Chinese government began permitting citizens to travel abroad after the Covid-19 pandemic, the travel service provider said. It added that Chinese travellers remained optimistic despite a slowdown in the domestic economy.

Trip.com's data also highlights that the bookings for international travel trips preferred by Chinese tourists, including destinations like Thailand, Singapore, and Australia, had increased by up to 20 times compared to the Golden Week in 2022.