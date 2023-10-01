Golden Week brings influx of Chinese tourists

Chinese travelers have increased foreign travel bookings by up to 20 times during the extended Golden Week holiday, which this year encompasses both the mid-autumn festival and the National Day of China, compared to the same period last year.

Ctrip, China's largest online travel agency, said Thailand is the top foreign destination for Chinese tourists, followed by South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

This surge in travel interest follows the Thai government's policy of granting temporary visa exemptions to Chinese and Kazakhstan tourists.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was delighted about the surge of Chinese visitors to Thailand. He posted a message on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform, on September 30, saying: "I am pleased that our government's temporary visa exemption policy for Chinese nationals has been positively received. Chinese tourists are choosing to visit Thailand more …I hope everyone travels safely and has a wonderful experience."