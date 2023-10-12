background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, October 21, 2023
Pagodas in the mist

THURSDAY, October 12, 2023

Visitors to Lampang province are reminded not to miss one of the province’s iconic attractions – a group of mini pagodas on top of a mountain at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Chae Hom district.

In a Facebook post this week, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said that this time of year is the best time to visit the attraction in the northern region.

Cold weather will create a sea of fog below Doi Pu Yak mountain, where the temple is situated, creating an illusion of small white pagodas floating on the clouds.

The temple houses about a dozen pagodas and Thai-style pavilions, as well as a shrine of Buddha's footprint, or “Phra Phutthabat” as it is called by Thais.

At an altitude of 815 metres, Doi Pu Yak also offers a 360-degree panoramic view of Lampang’s mountain ranges, downtown areas of Chae Hom and Mueang Pan districts, as well as patches of green rice paddy along the Wang and Soi rivers.

Doi Pu Yak is located within the Doi Phrabat No Hunting Zone, one of the wildlife sanctuaries protected by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

