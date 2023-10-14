Government has huge plans to turn Phuket into a world-class tourism hub

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's team visited Phuket and Phang Nga for the second time on September 29, just a month after their initial visit on August 25-26. This signals a clear commitment to expedite various projects with a budget in trillions of baht, aiming to elevate Phuket to a global city, stimulate tourism, and become a centre for spreading prosperity to the Andaman region, Thansettakij reported.

The strategy to elevate Phuket to a global city in the 2023-27 Provincial Development Plan focuses on diversifying the local economy, and not relying solely on tourism as in the past. Before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, Phuket had welcomed 14.5 million foreign tourists, generating revenue of 422 billion baht, ranking second after Bangkok. The province's gross domestic product was 251 billion baht. However, the pandemic inflicted a severe blow on Phuket, as 97% of its revenue came from tourism. Although tourism in Phuket is expected to recover rapidly and potentially reach 100% recovery in 2024, the lessons learned from Covid-19 led to a shift in Phuket's tourism strategy.

The five-year plan focuses on seven key objectives to generate new income for Phuket:

1. Become a global culinary hub (city of gastronomy)

2. Be a centre for global health and medical tourism (medical & wellness hub)

3. Sports tourism development (sport tourism)

4. Be an international education hub

5. Create value through digital technology (smart city)

6. Become a hub for marine tourism (marina hub)

7. Be a centre for processing and trading tuna in the Asean region, as well as generate revenue from MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) activities.