TAT projects big earnings as visitors head to Phuket for Vegetarian Festival

The annual festival, which kicks off on Sunday, is expected to attract visitors from neighbouring provinces, such as Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani, TAT Phuket Office director Lertchai Wangtrakuldee said on Saturday.

With its projection of nearly 10 billion baht, the TAT is clearly setting an ambitious target compared to the 3.5 billion baht earned from the festival last year.

Thanes Tantipiriyakit, chairman of the Phuket Tourism Council, said the celebration in Phuket will be bigger than ever this year, with over 30 local shrines and organisations expressing interest in joining the event. Last year, some 10 shrines participated.

“Spending on food in Phuket will spike during the festival, as can be seen from high-end restaurants adding vegetarian dishes to their menus,” he said.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is one of Thailand’s most famous events, drawing thousands of visitors and worshippers, who cleanse their bodies for nine days before they honour the nine Taoist emperor gods.