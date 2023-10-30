Bright growth opportunities for Thai medical tourism sector
In 2021, Thailand’s medical tourism industry ranked 5th globally, generating approximately 11.9 billion baht in revenue from foreign patients, a 47% increase over pre-Covid days.
There are several factors for the country's success in this sector, namely:
1. Medical expertise: Thailand boasts more than 50 hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the most in ASEAN. The country provides modern medical technologies, ensuring swift and effective treatments.
2. Affordability: Thailand offers reasonably priced healthcare services, attracting a considerable number of international patients seeking treatments such as health check-ups, bone and joint procedures, metabolic treatments, and dental care.
3. Specialised Services: The nation excels in various medical fields, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, and neurology.
4. Professional workforce: Thailand's medical professionals are highly skilled, both in medical treatments and aesthetic procedures. Their expertise, combined with the unique Thai hospitality, enhances the overall patient experience.
5. Post-Covid opportunities: Thailand relaxed its travel restrictions as the pandemic tapered off, inviting international patients back. The country's diverse offerings, including its renowned cuisine, traditional massages, beach activities, and historical sites, make it an attractive destination.
To further promote Thailand as a Medical Hub, the government has outlined a comprehensive strategy (2017-2026) focusing on several key areas. These include enhancing competitiveness in healthcare services; developing medical treatment services; promoting health and wellness services; advancing traditional and alternative medicine services; elevating academic and medical research services; improving pharmaceuticals and health product manufacturing; and boosting marketing and public relations efforts.
The Health & Wealth Expo 2023 on the theme “The Journey of Life” will further underline Thailand’s medical tourism appeal. Organised by the Nation Group and taking place from November 9 to 12 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, it will feature a special discussion titled “Road Map to Thailand Medical Hub”, forums on health trends in 2024, herbal medicine, economic opportunities in the Thai health sector, and comprehensive discussions on breast cancer. The expo aims to showcase how Thailand, with its unique healthcare and wellness offerings, can cater to people’s health needs comprehensively.
Thailand's medical tourism industry continues to grow, offering high-quality healthcare services, skilled professionals, and diverse attractions for international patients. As the country embraces post-COVID opportunities, it remains among the top choices for those seeking medical treatments combined with a unique cultural experience, says Dr Sura Wisetsak, director-general of the Department of Health Services Support.