Bright growth opportunities for Thai medical tourism sector

There are several factors for the country's success in this sector, namely:

1. Medical expertise: Thailand boasts more than 50 hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the most in ASEAN. The country provides modern medical technologies, ensuring swift and effective treatments.

2. Affordability: Thailand offers reasonably priced healthcare services, attracting a considerable number of international patients seeking treatments such as health check-ups, bone and joint procedures, metabolic treatments, and dental care.

3. Specialised Services: The nation excels in various medical fields, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, and neurology.

4. Professional workforce: Thailand's medical professionals are highly skilled, both in medical treatments and aesthetic procedures. Their expertise, combined with the unique Thai hospitality, enhances the overall patient experience.

5. Post-Covid opportunities: Thailand relaxed its travel restrictions as the pandemic tapered off, inviting international patients back. The country's diverse offerings, including its renowned cuisine, traditional massages, beach activities, and historical sites, make it an attractive destination.

To further promote Thailand as a Medical Hub, the government has outlined a comprehensive strategy (2017-2026) focusing on several key areas. These include enhancing competitiveness in healthcare services; developing medical treatment services; promoting health and wellness services; advancing traditional and alternative medicine services; elevating academic and medical research services; improving pharmaceuticals and health product manufacturing; and boosting marketing and public relations efforts.