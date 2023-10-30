PM among watchers as 289 Naga fireballs light up Mekong in Nong Khai

Srettha watched as 1,000 women clad in traditional Phone Phisai outfits danced for 15 minutes before the Naga King statue. Among them was popular actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul.

Srettha then travelled on to the International Buddhism Park in Tambon Kudbong of Phone Phisai and settled down by the riverside for the show.

Joining him in several riverside districts were thousands of locals and tourists, eager to get a glimpse of one of nature’s strangest marvels. The biggest crowds were seen at festival events held in Phon Phisai and Ratana Wapi.

TV stations covering the festival counted 289 fireballs in Phon Phisai and Ratana Wapi on Sunday night alone.

The first was spotted emerging from the dusky waters at Ban Tha Muang in Ratana Wapi at 5.45pm.

Fifteen minutes later, locals gasped as another glowing orb rose at nearby Ban Ton village.

The audience cheered every time a fireball drifted from the river’s surface into the air.

Neighbouring Phon Sai district had to wait until 6.36pm, when cheers erupted as a ghostly glow lit up the river at Wat Thai in Tambon Phon Phisai.

The highest number of sightings on Sunday night were recorded at Ban Tong.