Crowds of tourists go sunflower bathing as Lopburi bursts into bloom

Hundreds of selfie-snapping visitors bathed in the yellow glow of 25 rai (4 hectares) of sunflowers at Maharach Ranch in Pattana Nikhom district on Friday.

They also took advantage of the cool December weather to stroll through the vast tapestry of golden flowers.

The sunflowers bloom for only 20 days before withering, said district chief Ratthaphol Turaphan, urging visitors not to miss this chance to witness nature’s beauty in person.

As an extra incentive, the district has installed photo props including a wooden gate and traditional signposts pointing to attractions in Lopburi. The ranch also features booths selling OTOP products made by local communities.

To check out other sunflower ranches in Lopburi, contact the local agricultural office at 036 412 338 or visit the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Facebook page (@TATLopburiOffice).