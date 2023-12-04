Cabinet postpones decision on Phu Kradueng cable car

The budget requested today was for the survey and design of the construction of the cable car, she noted, but also included the costs of the required environmental impact assessment (EIA). If the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment approves the EIA, it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for presentation at the next cabinet meeting.

While acknowledging some initial opposition to the construction of the cable car from residents, Puangpet said this had now been largely resolved as it would draw more tourists to the province throughout the year and generate income for local people. She also made the point that \ a cable car system would allow the elderly to ride to the mountaintop and enjoy breathtaking views.

The Phu Kradueng National Park is located in Tambon Sri Than of Loei’s Phu Kradueng district. It stretches over 348.13 square kilometres and is home to several mountain peaks ranging from 400 to 1,300 metres in altitude. The highest point is 1,316 metres above the median sea level on Kok Moei.