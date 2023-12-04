Welcome 2024 at any of 31 camping sites offered for free by Highways Dept

Sarawut Songwilai, the department’s director general, said the department is making 31 plots of land available for camping as part of the Transport Ministry’s plan to boost tourism.

These 31 locations will be open to holidaymakers from December 29 to January 4.

Sarawut said the camping sites, managed by the Department of Highways, come with complimentary drinking water and toilet facilities. Dedicated officials will also be on standby round the clock to help campers. What’s even better is that no fees will be collected.

Those eager to secure their spot can call the department’s 1586 hotline at any time of the day or night. The sites are located across the country, with 21 in the North, five in the Northeast, three in the West and two in the Central region.