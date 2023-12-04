Welcome 2024 at any of 31 camping sites offered for free by Highways Dept
Want to do something different during this New Year’s break? You can now ring in 2024 at a camping site under the stars thanks to the Department of Highways’ newest initiative.
Sarawut Songwilai, the department’s director general, said the department is making 31 plots of land available for camping as part of the Transport Ministry’s plan to boost tourism.
These 31 locations will be open to holidaymakers from December 29 to January 4.
Sarawut said the camping sites, managed by the Department of Highways, come with complimentary drinking water and toilet facilities. Dedicated officials will also be on standby round the clock to help campers. What’s even better is that no fees will be collected.
Those eager to secure their spot can call the department’s 1586 hotline at any time of the day or night. The sites are located across the country, with 21 in the North, five in the Northeast, three in the West and two in the Central region.
The locations are:
Chiang Mai
• Jom Thong: KM marker 30+450 on Highway No 1009
• Mae Taeng: KM marker 14+584 on Highway No 1095
• Chiang Dao: KM marker 84+215 on Highway No 107
Lampang
• Jae Hom: KM marker 52+500 on Highway No 1035
Chiang Rai
• Mae Lao: KM marker No 896+845
• Phu Chee Fah: KM marker No 63+500
Nan:
• Na Noi: KM marker 69+485 on Highway No 1083
• Pha Chang Noi: KM marker 82+000 on Highway No 1148
• Bor Klua: KM marker 67+110 on Highway No 1081
Bueng Kan
• Siwilai: KM marker No 102+526 on Highway No 222
Sakon Nakhon
• Kham Hom: KM marker 155+600 on Highway No 213
Kamphaeng Phet
• Kamphaeng Phet: KM marker 453+076 on Highway No 1
• Klong Klung: KM marker 423+809
• Kosumpee Nakhon: KM marker 476+553
• Klong Lan Pattana: KM marker 55+000 on Highway No 1117
Tak
• Nong Bua Tai: KM marker 511+826 on Highway No 1
• Mae Salid: KM marker 560+449 on Highway No 1
• Tha Song Yan: KM marker 115+550 on Highway No 105
• Khirirat: KM marker 88+050 on Highway No 1090
• Umphang: KM marker No 165+799 on Highway No 1090
Sukhothai
• Mae Sin: KM marker 184+219 on Highway No 101
Phitsanulok
• Kaeng Sopha: KM marker 296+100 on Highway No 12
Phetchabun:
• Khao Khor: KM marker 23+600 on Highway No 2196
Loei
• Phu Kradueng: KM marker 266+737 on Highway No 201
• Pak Chom: KM marker 148+350 on Highway No 211
• Phu Rua: KM marker 376+834 on Highway No 21
Kanchanaburi
• Sai Yok: KM marker 100+000 on Highway No 323
• Thong Pha Phum: KM marker 181+058 on Highway No 323
Ratchaburi
• Suan Phueng: KM marker 43+550 on Highway No 3208
Uthai Thani
• Ban Rai: KM marker 5+006 on Highway No 3011
• Public Service Centre: KM marker 24+200 on Highway No 3011