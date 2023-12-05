Over 1,000 tourists rush to Huai Nam Dang National Park to enjoy chilly mornings

December 5 is a national holiday to mark the birthday of King Rama IX and National Father’s Day.

Bancha Ramsiri, the park’s chief, said a total of 412 vehicles had entered the park in the morning.

With temperatures dipping to a cool 13 degrees Celsius atop the Kiew Lom mountain in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, tourists were treated to a mesmerising sea of mist and a breathtaking sunrise.