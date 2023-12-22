Korat kicks off New Year countdown with winter festival

Free concerts, a theme park, street food and firework shows kick off tonight at the square in front of city hall in Muang district. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has laid on a giant Ferris wheel and other fairground rides for youngsters and the young at heart.

Also participating in the festival is the Flora Park in Wang Nam Khiao district, an hour and a half drive south. Two million flowers in full bloom are competing for visitors' attention with the lights of a 12-metre-high Christmas tree, as well as daily multimedia shows.

Back in Muang district, the fair is serving up nightly free concerts featuring artists like Anatomy Rabbit, Diamond MQT+Younggu, Indigo, Paradox, Max Jenmana, AB Normal, and Tono.

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), visitors will be treated to a spectacular fireworks show in five acts, each reflecting the rich history and attractions of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The city has prepared 15 car parks close to the city hall with space for 6,000 vehicles.