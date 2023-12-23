Week-long Winter Festival starts in Nakhon Phanom from Dec 25

The northeastern province shares a border with Laos and has one of the largest Thai-Christian communities in Thailand.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Admire the Mekong amid Chilly Winds”, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Nakhon Phanom Office said on Friday. The main events will be held at the riverside stage in front of the Vietnamese Memorial Clock Tower in Muang district.

Highlighted events include Christmas parades, free concerts, music and cultural performances, singing and costume contests, and open-air movie screenings.

The TAT will also decorate important buildings and landmarks in the city with lights, including the Saint Anna Nong Saeng Church, Chaloem Phra Kiat National Library, Naga Riverside Bike Lane Tunnel, and Christmas trees.

Joining the concerts are famous folk singers like Jirapan Boonchit, Arm Chutima, and Nek Naruphon on the nights of December 30-31.

On the morning of the New Year, the province will hold a merit-making ceremony at the riverside venue, a tradition observed by Thais on New Year’s Day.