Myanmar tourists revel in Chiang Rai’s new skywalk adventure

The visitors did not just enjoy the bracing chilly weather on Saturday but were also greeted with a panoramic view of hills in Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar.

The skywalk, which was officially inaugurated on November 9, is open daily from 7am to 8pm and draws some 4,000 visitors on weekdays. The weekends and public holidays see as many as 10,000 visitors.

Myanmar tourists, who say the skywalk offers them a unique view of the border between the two countries, reach the site by crossing the Mae Sai River bridge.

The skywalk, perched atop a hill, can be accessed by a 207-step stairway.

Admission fees are 50 baht for adults and 25 baht for students. Monks, people aged 70 and above, the disabled, and children no taller than 120 centimetres can get in for free.

A shuttle bus service to and from the site is available daily from 7am to 8pm at 40 baht for both ways.

The local Tai Yai minority group has also set up food stalls in the temple’s compound for travellers who wish to try local delicacies.